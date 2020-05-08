Over a two-week period in April, a Google Doodle series thanked coronavirus helpers providing essential services around the world. Google is now running a series of “thank you” video ads that aim to express gratitude and highlight what it’s doing to help.

A tribute to all those fighting on the front lines. We give thanks to every healthcare and essential worker, every parent and teacher, and every person around the world stepping up right now to help save lives and keep people safe. The world will get through this because of you.

The first in late March was a “Thank You Healthcare Workers” montage “honoring all the healthcare heroes on the front line.” Google has a site that collects these coronavirus thank you videos and links to “helpful resources.”

In the case of the initial clip, the company touts its Community Mobility Reports that show “how COVID-19 has changed the way communities move.” Google also talks about its work with Apple on an Android-iOS exposure notifications API.

Searches for how to thank healthcare workers are surging around the world. As the world faces an unprecedented health crisis, we thank the entire healthcare community for sacrificing so much to save so many.

“Thank You Teachers” debuted at the start of May during Teacher Awareness Week to recognize “all those who ensure learning continues.” Google highlights its Teach From Home Hub, as well as other distance learning resources and a $10 million Google.org Distance Learning Fund.

Recent Google Trends Data shows a rapid increase in education-related queries in 2020. From “how to teach from home” to “when can we go back to school” to “how do teachers do it,” these all-time-high trends tell the story of a renewed appreciation for educators all over the world.

On May 8, Google released a “Thank You Parents” ad to say “thank you to all parents for every role you play.” Highlighted tools include YouTube’s Learn@Home collection of videos, Family Link to manage device usage, and the Be Internet Awesome initiative with games that teach internet safety to kids.

Being a parent is different this year because parents have had to become so much more. Thanks to all the moms and dads for being our barbers, teachers, chefs, dance partners, coworkers, and best friends, too.

