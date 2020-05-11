Google last month followed up its rebrand of Hangouts Meet by making it “free for everyone.” As much of the world is video conferencing due to COVID-19, Google Meet is being positioned as a new app for communicating, with an ad emphasizing that free and consumer nature today.

The one-minute Meet ad opens with the company’s blue, red, yellow, and green dots forming the Google ‘G’ logo and text — in a handwritten font — displayed against a white background.

Meetings aren’t just meetings anymore They’re birthday meetings, band meetings, neighborhood meetings, workout meetings, math class meetings, follow-up meetings, and every kind of meeting in between They many not look like meetings or feel like meetings, but they’re among the most important meetings happening right now That’s why we re-engineered Google Meet to be free and available for everyone Premium video meetings / Trusted Google security / Free for everyone Visit meet.google.com or look for it in Gmail

Each line is accompanied with examples that greatly vary, reflecting the rise in social, instructional, and fitness video calls. Google also emphasizes remote learning and tele-health usage, as well as third-party filter extensions. The company is dropping Google Meet’s previous enterprise-only, G Suite affiliation — with premium features free until September 30 — in this ad.

Most of the examples are on desktop, with the new tiled view that can accommodate up to 16 callers shown off, but the mobile apps also get a mention. Google is directing users to meet.google.com and Gmail where Meet is now integrated in the sidebar.

