Google has today announced that its video conferencing software Meet is now free for everyone with a Google account.

In an official blog post, the firm confirmed that the primarily business-focused video conferencing platform will now be free for all Google account owners. This move no doubt comes at a time when Zoom appears to be winning the hearts and minds of even Googlers’ family members.

To get started, you will just need to head to meet.google.com, where you can create a conference call. It will also be available for free on the iOS and Android apps. You might be able to start video calling with no time limits for free right away though.

If you have an existing Google Account (for example, if you’re a @gmail.com user), sign in at meet.google.com to get started. If you don’t have a free Google Account, it only takes a minute to create one using your work or personal email address of choice (we require this step as a security measure, and you’ll only need to do this once).

Google Meet will gradually become free over the coming weeks to those with a Google account, with access being given in phases until everyone can get logged in. Luckily, you can sign up to be notified when it’s available — which is a nice touch. You can have up to 100 simultaneous participants, which will no doubt be beneficial to all but the largest of organizations, groups, and families.

While the decision to offer Google Meet free to all Google account owners is to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Google also confirmed that free accounts will still be able to access meetings up to 60 minutes from September.

More on Google Meet:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: