One of the products I got to try at CES 2020 was Lenovo’s new Smart Frame, a 21-inch display that’s designed to blend in as a picture frame. It’s a really cool product, but it was begging for integration with Google Photos. Now, Lenovo has secured Google Photos integration for the Smart Frame and it’s announcing details on when and how you’ll be able to buy the product.

First things first, Lenovo has confirmed that the Smart Frame will include Google Photos integration. Back at CES, the company could only show the product pulling photos from its companion app. That works, but it’s far from ideal. Lenovo explains:

The Lenovo Smart Frame is superior to any large digital photo frame on the market because of our revolutionary wall mount design for instant rotation and flush cable, easily swappable decorative frames, smart AI photo enhancements, and convenient touchless controls. It works with Google Photos to visualize your photo library allowing you to share moments with loved ones. The Lenovo Smart Frame works with Google Photos* to relive your favorite holiday moments, share photos from your Google Photos library to the Smart Frame as you upload them. Rediscover memories with our AI-based smart photo suggestion algorithm and auto-collages.

When will the Smart Frame launch? Lenovo says the product will be shipping to customers starting in August —the same date it provided earlier this year — but pre-orders are opening soon through Indiegogo. Why is a big company like Lenovo using a crowdfunding platform? The company says that it wants to build a “passionate community” around this product and Indiegogo is a “great place” to do that.

You can head over to Lenovo’s site to sign up for updates on when the Smart Frame hits Indiegogo. When the product launches, it will cost $399, but those who back it on Indiegogo will grab a discount of up to 50% off, bringing that price down to $199.

