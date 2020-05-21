Sony is now pushing out the May 2020 security patch for a series of Xperia devices including the Xperia 1, Xperia 5, the XZ2, and XZ3.

While Sony hardware is often forgotten, the Japanese firm is doing a reasonable job keeping its devices up to date — especially given just how few there are out in the wild. The latest updates are heading out now for the current flagship Xperia duo and the former flagship XZ series hardware.

As the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are effectively running the same hardware, firmware version 55.1.A.81 with the May 2020 security patch is rolling out for both 2019 flagships. Firmware build 52.1.A.2.1 is similarly rolling out with the May 2020 patch for the Sony XZ2 and XZ3 (via XperiaBlog).

None of the update packages appear to bring anything other than the latest security patch, as the changelogs note nothing else beyond updating device security. Although, for some reason, Sony isn’t the best at providing changelogs. This means that the updates could have some extras that we simply don’t know about at this stage.

If you’ve managed to update your Xperia device to the May 2020 patch and have noticed any new additions, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Sony:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: