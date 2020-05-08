Sony Xperia 10 series gets its Android 10 update w/ March security patch

Last year, Sony revamped its smartphone design with the Xperia 10 and Xperia 1, two new smartphones that introduced 21:9 displays and interesting designs. Now Sony is rolling out Android 10 for its mid-range Xperia 10 series.

Some Russian Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus owners (via XDA) noted that the stable Android 10 update is rolling out for their devices. That update arrives with software version 53.1.A.2.2 and seems to be available for single SIM and dual SIM models of the Xperia 10 series in Russia and a handful of other regions throughout Europe.

There’s no official changelog published by Sony yet, but the update does arrive with the March security patch — a bit outdated at this point — and of course comes with standard Android 10 features such as system-wide dark mode and gesture navigation.

Sony has often been among the first to debut new versions of Android for its smartphones, but the Android 10 update for the Xperia 10 series is woefully overdue. By comparison, the company’s flagship Xperia 1 picked up the update back in December alongside the Xperia 5. In any case, we’re glad things are finally progressing even if they’re a bit delayed, according to Sony’s road map.

