Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, but it can be a little picky with what hardware it can run on. This week, Netflix has added HD and HDR10 support to a handful of devices from Oppo, Sony, and Xiaomi.

Spotted by Android Police, an update to one of Netflix’s support pages reveals the latest crop of Android smartphones that can run the service with HD quality and, in the case of a few, HDR10 too. The list below represents the latest additions with mostly some devices from Sony and Xiaomi. Notably, too, is that in addition to HD, some of Xiaomi’s devices can now watch HDR10 content on Netflix.

Oppo’s Reno3 and Reno3 Pro can also now watch Netflix in HD, but only on certain variants. The Oppo Find X2 was also added to this list recently.

The full list of additions includes:

Oppo Reno3 (CPH2043)

Oppo Reno3 Pro (CPH2035, CPH2036, CPH2037)

Sony Xperia 1 II (HDR10)

Sony Xperia 5

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xiaomi Mi 10 (HDR10)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (HDR10)

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro (HDR10)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (HDR10)

This list is constantly being updated, too, so we’ll continue to update you on when new devices are added.

