Google Voice set to add call transfer ability in future update

For those that have Google Voice available in their region, it looks like you’ll soon be able to transfer calls in progress to contacts and other numbers when using the calling app.

Since becoming part of G Suite, Google Voice has quietly become the backbone for calling for many out there. Although some of us in regions where it isn’t available are still waiting patiently, a newly published support page drops massive hints that call transfer will come in the future.

As initially spotted by the guys over at Android Police, it looks like if you have an active Google Voice account, an update will eventually bring the ability to transfer outgoing and incoming calls to another number.

However, when you’re taking or connecting to a call, a new “Transfer” button will be available within your call options. This will let you transfer directly to an existing contact or to a number you enter — this does likely mean that you’ll be able to transfer to a non-Voice number too. You won’t be able to transfer a call to emergency services or directory assistance services via this method though.

When you have confirmed that you want to transfer a call, Google Voice will merge those callers together. It looks like when you are using the Android app, during the transfer process, the original caller will be put on hold — as you’d expect. It’s unclear if the same process applies when trying to do the same on an iOS device, PC, or laptop though.

Considering that call transfers have been possible on multiple competing services for some time, this is a nice addition for those heavily reliant on Google Voice. It also complements the ability to move your existing calls from all of your signed-in Voice accounts too. We don’t yet know when the feature will be available but will let you know when it is.

