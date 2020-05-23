As truly wireless earbuds take over the market in 2020, OnePlus has basically ignored the form factor and kept releasing new generations of neckbud-style designs. Now, a reliable leaker is claiming that OnePlus has truly wireless earbuds around the corner and they look… familiar.

Max J claims on Twitter (and confirmed through private messages) that OnePlus is preparing to launch new truly wireless earbuds in July — just two months from now. It seems entirely possible this could line up with the launch of the OnePlus Z mid-ranger, but there’s not enough evidence yet to say that for sure.

These new earbuds, apparently, would look a whole lot like Apple’s AirPods. The buds themselves seem a bit more rounded, but the “stems” and lack of silicone tips are a stunningly close design to what Apple has been pumping out. Max also notes that this is the actual design, not just an illustration. The case, though, may look a bit more like Google’s Pixel Buds case as was teased in a previous tweet.

Update 5/23: In a highly original train of thought, OnePlus is apparently going to simply name its upcoming truly wireless earbuds the “OnePlus Buds.” Max J also tweeted the picture seen above to further illustrate the design of the case and earbuds themselves, as well as privately clarifying the name itself.

Notably, Oppo recently launched a pair of truly wireless earbuds that somewhat fit this description, too. OnePlus designs and components are often similar to Oppo’s — especially in the case of the OnePlus 8 series and Oppo Find X2 series — since both companies share the same manufacturing lines and owner. Take that for what it’s worth.

It’s very important, though, to take this with a grain of salt. Max says in a follow-up tweet that this information comes from a newer source that, while seems reliable, doesn’t yet have the same track record as his other sources for OnePlus information. I wouldn’t write this information off entirely, given Max’s own track record, but it’s not set in stone just yet.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: