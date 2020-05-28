Google Search already has clinically validated self-assessments for depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). In light of COVID-19, Google Search is adding an anxiety questionnaire.

Google partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to bring the GAD-7 (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7) to Search. It appears as a “Take a self-assessment” button in the Knowledge Panel under the brief overview of symptoms and common treatments, which has also been medically validated.

This seven-question survey covers many of the same questions a health professional may ask, and your answers are private and secure (Google does not collect or share answers or results from the questionnaire). The GAD-7 helps people understand how their self-reported anxiety symptoms map to anxiety levels of people who completed the same questionnaire. The tool also provides access to resources developed by NAMI so people can learn more and seek help when needed.

Like before, Google does not collect or share your responses. The results link to resources and how people can get additional help. Availability is still limited to the US, but the company “hopes to make them available in additional countries over time.” It’s accessible on the desktop web and mobile today.

This tool in Search comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated isolation:

With COVID-19 introducing new points of stress, communities are seeing a rise in mental health issues and needs. New Census Bureau data released last week shows that a third of Americans are now showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression.

More about Google Health:

