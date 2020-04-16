With many now staying at home 24/7 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Google has been pushing health and fitness apps through the Google Play Store. On your Android phone, you’ll be able to see collections of various types of health apps, and on Android TV, Google is also pushing at-home workouts.

Detailed in a blog post on the Keyword today, Google is using several of its products to help people stay safe and fit during the coronavirus outbreak. That includes some useful changes we’ve covered previously such as a “Hey Google” command and a new Wear OS app to keep tabs on washing your hands. Google Fit also recently revamped its “circles” to prioritize steps.

On top of that, Google Play is now pushing health and fitness apps for Android and Android TV users. On the mobile version of the Play Store, Google is showing a new series of collections that are helpful for users now at home more than usual. While there are mainly app recommendations here, Google is also offering special deals and free collection.

These new offers, live now, include collections such as “Workout & wellness,” “Mindfulness & meditation,” “Sleep well & find balance,” and “Stay healthy & work out.”

Further, Google is also giving Android TV users easy access to fitness apps. A new row titled, “Stay mindful & fit” will show on the main page of the Google Play Store on Android TV with fitness apps that include guided workouts that don’t require additional equipment and can be done right in your living room. This includes the recently released Peloton app.

This new row rolls out to all Android TV users starting this week, so long as they’ve got the revamped Play Store on their device.

