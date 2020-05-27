G Suite’s productivity apps are seeing a pair of updates on Android and the web today. On the latter platform, there’s a Google Docs “document status” indicator, while the mobile apps pick up a new search field.

Online, a “document status” indicator shows the “save and network connection status” of a file. It appears to the right of document name after “Star” and “Move.” The default status is a cloud with checkmark icon that means “All changes saved to Drive.” As you type, it switches to “Saving…” and a sync icon before returning, with “Saved to Drive” disappearing after a few seconds.

Clicking also lets you see whether the “document is ready for offline use.” If you are signed in to multiple accounts, it will throw up a related warning. “Document status” is widely rolled out this evening for all of Google’s editors on the web.

Meanwhile, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for Android are picking up a full-width search field. There was previously a Google logo at the center with a magnifying glass to the right.

The new layout puts a profile switcher at the very right and users are able to cycle through accounts by swiping. Tapping does not show “Settings” as that is still located in the navigation drawer, which adds a “Notifications” screen. This change requires the latest versions of each app.

