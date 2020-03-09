Google Docs on the web is getting the ability to fix an image to a certain position on the page. As part of this, the editor is adding a new image formatting sidebar to provide easier access to capabilities.

When you position an image to a fixed place, it will remain regardless of new text or element additions. It’s a staple of conventional document applications.

To position an image relative to a page, select the image and from the menu bar below it, select ‘Fix position on page.’ To open the ‘Image options’ sidebar, select the overflow menu (three dot), followed by ‘All image options.’

At the moment, the toolbar only has options for in line, wrap, or break text, as well as a margin dropdown. Once live, a second menu will let you choose “Move with text” or “Fix position on page.”

The other change today is a new “Image options” sidebar that can be accessed from the overflow menu or in the top toolbar. Here, you’ll see all “Text Wrapping” preferences with more granular entry. There’s a pane for “Size & Rotation,” as well as brightness and contrast.

This new capability will be rolled out over the coming weeks, and available to all G Suite customers and personal Google Accounts.

