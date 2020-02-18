Last November, Google Docs started testing autocorrect and Smart Compose as part of leveraging machine learning to improve user productivity. Those two features are now widely rolling out, though availability is tiered.

Autocorrect in Google Docs on the web is identical to live spelling and grammar correction that first debuted for Gmail. Misspelled words are automatically corrected and denoted by a grey dashed underline, though the marker disappears as you continue typing.

Hovering over the autocorrected portion will reveal an “Undo” button, while your operating system’s standard keyboard shortcut also works.

Google Docs autocorrect is enabled by default, though visiting Tools > Preferences and unchecking “Automatically correct spelling” lets you disable it. It will be available for all G Suite and personal Google Account in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Smart Compose is also entering general availability (GA) today, but only for paying customers. Like in Gmail, it’s billed as helping you reduce repetitive writing, as well as suggesting relevant contextual phrases. It can also cut down on spelling and grammatical mistakes.

As you type, text appears in gray with “tab” or a right-click entering the suggestion. Smart Compose is currently only available in English on the web. It will be widely available over the coming weeks.

This feature will be ON by default and can be disabled by going to Tools > Preferences and unchecking “Show Smart Compose Suggestions”.

