Google for Nonprofits packages together existing tools for philanthropies, NGOs, and other relief groups. In light of COVID-19, the program is coming to a handful of new countries, and offering significant discounts on premium G Suite tiers.

Google wants to make sure nonprofits have “access to tools to help them work remotely” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The first announcement sees Google for Nonprofits expand to Portugal, Greece, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Peru, with availability now up to 57 countries.

Meanwhile, Google is discounting G Suite Business and Enterprise editions for nonprofit customers. The entry-level G Suite for Nonprofits tier is similar to G Suite Basic (normally $6) and continues to be free.

G Suite Business is now $4 a month for every user — instead of $12, while G Suite Enterprise is down to $8 from $25. According to Google, these nonprofit G Suite discounts will remain in effect indefinitely.

The upper tiers offer more advanced features, as well as tools needed to better manage larger organizations.

G Suite Business for Nonprofits offers 1 TB storage per user, access to Google Vault for data management, video conferencing for up to 150 people, along with more security and administrative options.

With G Suite Enterprise for Nonprofits, organizations have all the features of G Suite Business and G Suite for Nonprofits, with the addition of email encryption, live streaming and video conferencing for up to 250 people, as well as Cloud Identity to manage users and apps.

More about G Suite:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: