The ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G has now gone official in China, with the device being the first to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

Not only is the name a mouthful, it takes a few design cues from a few previously seen smartphones but with a price tag that comes in (after currency conversion) under $300. The headline inclusion in the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G is that of the 5G-enabled MediaTek 800 chipset.

On paper, this is a comparable chipset to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G — which will come in many late-2020 mid-range smartphones. You may be thinking, “Isn’t this the same as the recently released ZTE Axon 11?” Well, not quite. The chipset is the biggest change, but the flat FHD+ LCD display also includes a punch-hole notch rather than a dewdrop cutout.

The rest of the specifications for the ZTE Axon 11 SE are practically the same, which means a 4,000mAh battery, 6 or 8GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of internal storage. At the rear, the quad-camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and dual 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. At the front, the upper-left punch-hole notch houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

We’re not sure if the ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G will be available outside of China, but is available in blue and pearl colors. It’s already on sale in China priced at CN¥1,998 (∼$280) for the 6/128GB model, CN¥2,298 (~$321) for the 8/128GB model, or CN¥2,598 (~$365) for the top-tier 8/256GB model.

