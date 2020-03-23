ZTE has just announced its latest smartphone, the Axon 11 as a mid-range device that still delivers 5G and a pretty well-equipped package for an affordable price, but it’s only in China for now.

The ZTE Axon 11 delivers a Snapdragon 765 processor as its core, which is backed up by varying amounts of RAM and storage. On the base model, there’s 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but 8GB of RAM on models with 128GB or 256GB of storage. Either way, that’s a lot for a “mid-range” phone!

Also on the spec sheet, here is a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, USB-C, a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved glass, and Bluetooth 5.1. The device also offers up Android 10 out of the box, but since this phone is sold in China it comes with ZTE’s “MiFavor” UI on top and no Google apps. The device also features dual SIM and expandable storage via a microSD card.

What about cameras? On the back of the ZTE Axon 11 there’s a quad-camera setup. The primary shooter is a 64MP sensor which is positioned alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera too.

ZTE Axon 11 will go on sale first in China for CNY2,698 (roughly $379 USD) in “Laser Black” and “Pearl White” variants. Eventually, the device is expected to land in global markets, too.

More on ZTE:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: