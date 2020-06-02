Tuesday’s best deals: Samsung Galaxy Buds $100, Moto G7 Play $130, smart home essentials, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy Buds at $100, Moto G7 Play for $130, and a number of notable smart home discounts at Home Depot. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $100. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $8, is the best we’ve seen since January, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone and other devices. You’ll get around 6 hours of audio playback on a single charge, with other standout features including AKG drivers, splash-resistance, and more. Plus, just this morning the Galaxy Buds gained some new functionality for Samsung handset users.

Motorola’s budget-friendly Moto G7 Play smartphone

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $130. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, is $30 under our previous mention, and matches the all-time low. Equipped with a 5.7-inch HD+ Max Vision display, this handset comes backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Though if that’s not enough, a microSD card slot lets you add up to 512GB of additional storage. If you’re in the market for an affordable device to hold you over until the next major flagship launches, or just want to give your kid their first device without breaking the bank, this is a solid option.

Home Depot discounts smart home essentials

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off smart home accessories, security essentials, and more. Headlining is a 2-pack of Arlo Q 1080p HD Security Cameras for $209. Originally selling for $298, today’s bundle equates to a $240 value based on the going rate at other retailers. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings.

