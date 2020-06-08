Last October, Blogger for Android saw a surprising Material Theme revamp. Google’s writing platform is seeing another quiet update that introduces a modern and responsive design on the web.

Blogger’s “improved web experience” was quietly announced in May and very much in line with other Google Material Theme revamps. The new look increases spacing, while the navigation drawer can now be hidden by tapping the hamburger icon in the top-left corner. Meanwhile, articles are displayed in cards with faint outlines, which is again par for the course.

In terms of functionality, there are six “page-specific updates.” Key highlights include a new editor with more capabilities, as well as better analytics and search.

Stats : The redesigned Stats page helps you focus on the most important data from your blog by highlighting your most recent post.

: The redesigned Stats page helps you focus on the most important data from your blog by highlighting your most recent post. Comments : A fresh Comments page helps you connect with readers more easily by surfacing areas that need your attention, like comment moderation.

: A fresh Comments page helps you connect with readers more easily by surfacing areas that need your attention, like comment moderation. Posts : We’ve improved support for Search Operators on the Posts page to help you filter your Blogger posts and page search results more easily.

: We’ve improved support for Search Operators on the Posts page to help you filter your Blogger posts and page search results more easily. Editor : The newly enhanced Editor page introduces table support, enables better transliteration, and includes an improved image/video upload experience.

: The newly enhanced Editor page introduces table support, enables better transliteration, and includes an improved image/video upload experience. Reading List : Even if you don’t create from your phone, it’s now easier than ever to read blogs from other creators while you’re on the go.

: Even if you don’t create from your phone, it’s now easier than ever to read blogs from other creators while you’re on the go. Settings: We’ve streamlined the Settings page to help you manage all your controls from one place.

Meanwhile, the website now has a responsive design that scales from desktops to phones. Google says that this “improved web platform” will allow for “new features in the future.”

In terms of the rollout, there is a “Try the new Blogger!” button at the bottom of the nav drawer. Conversely, you can “Revert to legacy Blogger” at any time from the same location.

Later this month, this Google Blogger will become the default for “many” users. You’ll lose the ability to switch back to the older layout in “late July.”

We recommend getting ahead of the transition by opting into the experience today. Be sure to let us know what you think about the new design by tapping the Help icon in the top navigation bar. We can’t wait to see how Blogger creators use the latest updates to share their voice with the world.

Thanks Bruce

