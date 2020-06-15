Google Wallpapers for Android adds new Pride backgrounds

The Google Wallpapers app is pre-installed on Pixel devices, but also available for all Android devices via the Play Store. On occasion, new background categories are added with Google today adding a new wallpaper collection celebrating Pride.

Appearing after “My photos” and whatever Pixel-specific preloads, there is now a “Pride” category. There are nine wallpapers in total with fun titles like “Dazzling Unicorn” and “Cloud 9.” All are very colorful and take on a material, paper-like quality to them, just like “Keep Looking.”

The Pride collection should appear the next time you open the app or launch from the homescreen. While Google updated the Art, Earth, and several other groupings in 2018 with new images, the last additions were made the year before with “Seascapes” and “Solid Colors.”

During the Android 11 Developer Preview, Google experimented with a redesigned interface for the picker, but then reverted to the current implementation.

The new Pride Google Wallpapers come as the company today announced a $1.2 million donation to over 70 LGBTQ+ organizations worldwide. It’s also providing an additional $1.2 million for The Trevor Project.

Today’s SCOTUS decision is another step forward in the fight for equality for all LGBTQ+ people. We stand with our LGBTQ+ employees, including our trans community – this #Pride, we’re proud to support orgs like @TrevorProject who continue to drive change. https://t.co/bp4SOg2Dva — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 15, 2020

