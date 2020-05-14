Google’s Pixel 4a is still waiting on its official reveal, but a unit out in the wild is still providing us with some detailed leaks. Today, the wallpapers from the Google Pixel 4a have hit the web and are available for you to download.

YouTube channel TechnoLikePlus has been putting out Pixel 4a content for the past couple of months, most recently with a look at the performance chops of the mid-ranger. Today, though, that same channel is providing the wallpapers from the Pixel 4a with the help of XDA.

Extracted from this pre-release Pixel 4a unit, 16 wallpapers have been published online which are… definitely unique.

Google’s wallpapers tend to use simple designs, gradients, still images, or satellite views of the Earth. This time around, Google seems to be going down the same road as other mid-range devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy A51. These wallpapers are, frankly, really strange given Google’s past, but they’re also super clever.

As has been detailed numerous times, the Pixel 4a will have a hole-punch display with the camera cutout in the top left corner of the display. To take advantage of that, Google’s wallpapers leave blank spaces for the hole-punch that take advantage of the black cutout. For example, the soccer wallpaper below would use the hole punch to make a player’s head. Another would show up as a dog’s nose. Another, a ball that a kitten is playing with.

You can view previews of these wallpapers below, but the full-resolution copies are available for download here.

One word of caution, though. This Pixel 4a unit has been out in the wild for a few months at this point and has had its software modified to keep it running. While it is probably still running Google’s build of Android, the device is at least a couple of months out of date, so these wallpapers may not be what ships on the final product.

More on Google Pixel 4a:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: