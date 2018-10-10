Google Wallpapers updates Art, Earth, and other collections w/ new images

Since launching in 2016 with the original Pixel, Google has periodically updated the Google Wallpapers app with new collections to stay current. After yesterday’s Pixel 3 event, the app has been updated with a number of new backgrounds across the existing categories.

This server-side update does not add any new categories, nor do they bring the Live Wallpapers found on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Instead, the majority of the still collections now includes additional wallpapers as evident by the new default cover images.

In “Landscapes,” there appears to be a dozen or so new images of scenery from around the world, while “Textures” seems to have gained many more. The update to “Life” is heavy on flowers and other natural fauna, with the older wallpapers still present.

Meanwhile, “Earth” was previously only home to wallpapers that captured the planet and various scenes from above. However, there are now pictures from the NASA Image Library, including those of other planets and the cosmos.

Lastly, the “Art” collection has been updated with several abstract looking pieces, making for the most sizable update.

These updated collections with new backgrounds should already be available the next time you open the Wallpapers app. The new Google Wallpapers are available on both Pixel phones and every other Android device that downloads the gallery from the Play Store.

