For the past several months, it’s been evident that Pixel customization and theming will be one aspect of this year’s Made by Google phones. The Pixel 4 will tweak the Google Wallpapers interface for selecting backgrounds with a Material Theme and dark mode.

Like other redesigned apps, “Wallpapers” is now centered in a tweaked app bar that merges with the strip of status icons. Google is making heavy use of cards for a cleaner, more modern look.

Your “currently set” wallpaper is previewed with a joint card when it’s being used for both “Home & lock screen.” Otherwise, there are two, with users able to customize each background. The interface for setting a wallpaper was updated with sheets and other Material Theme changes throughout the Android Q Beta period, and there is nothing different today.

Next up are “Wallpaper categories,” with cards playing an important role in visually separating each collection rather than having them side-by-side. A minor touch also sees the category names under the card rather than being overlaid at the bottom. The view in a grouping is not significantly altered save for the status bar.

The last major change is a dark theme. Similar to other system settings, “Styles & wallpapers” adopts an OLED black background that makes thumbnail previews really pop and colorful.

This new version of Google Wallpapers is shipping with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It will likely also come down to all previous Pixel generations, and presumably the Play Store version. It can be accessed by long pressing on the Pixel Launcher to access the renamed menu.

This post was made possible by APKs shared with 9to5Google by Nextrift.

