Two-step authentication is one of the best ways to stay secure online, and for years Google has made that really easy using “Google Prompt.” Now, Google Prompt is expanding to “any eligible phone” on your account.

Update 6/17: In the time since we originally posted this story, Google has published a blog post to offer a few more details and clarify what’s changing. Starting on July 7, 2020, Google Prompt is becoming the new primary 2-Step Verification method for all users unless they are already using a form of physical security key.

This change also, as mentioned in the original article below, turns Google Prompt on for every eligible smartphone on your Google account.

Starting on July 7, 2020, we will make phone verification prompts the primary 2-Step Verification (2SV) method for all eligible users, unless they are already using security keys as their 2SV method of choice. This means that if you sign in to your Google account and are also signed in on a smartphone, you will be asked to follow phone prompts to verify the login attempt. This will help increase account security while making it easier to sign in. By making prompts the primary method for more users, we hope to help them take advantage of the additional security without having to manually change settings — though they can still use other methods of 2-Step Verification if they prefer.

In an email going out to Google Prompt users, the company explains that 2-step verification using this tool is getting “upgraded.” Specifically, Google is apparently going to turn on Prompt for “any eligible phone” you currently have.

When Prompt first debuted, it had to be turned on for each individual smartphone or tablet on your account. Later, in 2018, Google added the ability to use Prompt on every phone you’re signed in on, which is helpful for those with a small collection in their home. Now, it appears that will be the default behavior.

A note amended to the 2-step verification page explains that “you’ll also get Google prompts for 2-Step Verification on any eligible phone” going forward. There’s flexibility in the wording, but it seems like this means if you’re currently not having prompts appear on specific devices, Google will flip the switch to turn that on. The company further explains in an email:

If you use phones that currently don’t get Google sign-in prompts, they’ll be able to get prompts after July 7, 2020. Going forward, any eligible phone you add to your account will also get prompts.

Google does note, though, that users can opt-out of this functionality by simply signing out of their Google account on that device.

More on Google Prompt:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: