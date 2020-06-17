Samsung smartphones from $90 in today’s best deals, Anker charging accessories, more

Today’s best deals include Samsung Android devices from $90, Anker’s 1-day charging sale at Amazon, and the Moto One smartphone. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Android deals abound from $90

Today only, Woot offers various Samsung Android Smartphones in refurbished condition from $90. Headlining is the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB for GSM networks at $390. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,000 and still fetches as much at Amazon. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Notable features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, bundled S-Pen, alongside 8 and 12MP cameras. 4K video recording at 60fps is certainly a standout as well. We called it a “phone that makes almost no compromises” in our hands-on review.

Amazon Anker charging gear sale up to 40% off

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its highly rated charging gear. One standout here is the Anker Wireless PowerPort Qi Charger for $12. Regularly $22, today’s deal is now one of the best prices we have tracked and as much as 44% in savings. This stand can carry your device in both vertical or horizontal orientations so you can easily access your notifications or watch videos while charging. The 5W PowerPort works with any Qi-compatible device, ships with a 3-foot USB cable, and an 18-month worry-free warranty. Check out the entire sale here.

Moto One is $150

B&H offers the Moto One 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $150. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $250 going rate. We’ve previously seen it between $150 and $200 in 2020. The Moto One arrives with a 5.9-inch HD+ display that features a widescreen cinematic 19:9 aspect ratio. Other notable features include dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie lens on the front. It’s compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T service, so be sure to shop accordingly.

