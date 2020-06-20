Even before the Android 11 Developer Preview, Google this year announced that the upcoming OS would introduce 62 new characters, as well as 55 skin tone and gender variants. The new emoji are not yet usable in Android 11 Beta 1, but a look at more-final designs have been shared with us today.

The Unicode Consortium detailed the new Emoji 13.0 additions in January to give platform vendors the time to create their own versions and implement. Google for this edition proposed and got adopted gender variants for “person in veil,” “person in tuxedo,” and “person feeding baby with a bottle.” Meanwhile, it partnered with Microsoft on a transgender flag.

Beta 1 (and the earlier developer previews) do feature some of the new emoji, but those are likely not the final design. While they are not yet accessible from Gboard, you can preview by copying from Emojipedia and pasting into a text field.

We were provided with updated designs for the 117 new Android 11 emoji today, and you can preview them below. There are some changes to the new characters, while Google has also tweaked existing characters. For example, there is a big revamp for animal emoji, with certain ones returning to the “blob”-era style.

That said, with two more betas planned, Google could update the emoji designs again before the consumer launch.

Android 10 Android 11

Under “Smileys & Emotion,” we have “smiling face with tear” and “disguised face,” while “People & Body” gain:

pinched fingers, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, person in tuxedo, person with veil, woman feeding baby, man feeding baby, person feeding baby, mx claus, people hugging

“Animals & Nature” sees the addition of:

black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, polar bear, dodo, feather, seal, beetle, cockroach, fly, worm, potted plant

The ever-popular “Food & Drink” category brings several tasty emoji:

blueberries, olive, bell pepper, flatbread, tamale, fondue, teapot, bubble tea

Travel & Places:

rock, wood, hut, pickup truck, roller skate

Activities:

magic wand, piñata, nesting dolls, sewing needle, knot

Objects:

thong sandal, military helmet, accordion, long drum, coin, boomerang, carpentry saw, screwdriver, hook, ladder, elevator, mirror, window, plunger, mouse trap, bucket, toothbrush, headstone, placard

There’s also the transgender symbol and transgender flag:

