Here’s everything new in Android 11 Beta 1 [Gallery]

The first four Android 11 Developer Previews were chock-full of new features and interface tweaks. Android 11 Beta 1 today brings the next version of Google’s mobile OS to even more users and we’re tracking everything new.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into Android 11 Beta 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often.)

Google is planning two more betas before the consumer launch in Q3 2020 to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to install Android 11 on your compatible Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 11 Developer Preview 1, DP2, DP3, and DP4.

Dark colorful icons in Settings app

Android 10 Android 11

