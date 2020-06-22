Leaning on the great success of the Galaxy A51, Samsung is launching two new colorways for the phone in the US, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White.

Between an increase in prices for flagship phones, a growing market of mid-range budget phones, and of course the weight of the Samsung brand, the Galaxy A51 was the top-selling Android phone of the first part of this year. Now Samsung is looking to double down on that success by launching two more colors for the budget-friendly phone.

At its launch in the US, regardless of whether you were buying unlocked or through a carrier, the Galaxy A51 was only available in one color, Prism Crush Black. Starting today, you can now pick up the affordable Android in two more vibrant colors — Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White — both of which may be familiar to past owners of Galaxy A series devices.

Unfortunately for those who wish to get the phone directly from their carrier, Samsung is only offering the unlocked Galaxy A51 variant in Blue and White.

Alongside the newly launched colorways, Samsung is also opening their $3.99/mo Samsung Premium Care protection plans to buyers of the Galaxy A51, which allows owners to get their phones repaired should anything ever happen to them, or just call in for support.

The Galaxy A51 is available unlocked directly from Samsung — currently discounted to $325 — and the new Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White colors should be appearing in Samsung’s online storefront sometime today.

