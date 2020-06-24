Google sends Nest Hub discount codes to some YouTube TV subscribers

- Jun. 24th 2020 7:04 am PT

In recent weeks, Google has been sending out discount codes and even freebies to subscribers of its various services. This week, yet another promo is going out, this time delivering a hefty discount on a Nest Hub smart display to YouTube TV subscribers.

An email going out to some YouTube TV subscribers offers a $30 discount on Google’s Nest Hub smart display. That display, like others powered by Google Assistant, directly integrates with your YouTube TV account, enabling quick access to live TV with your voice or a touch interface. Over the past several months, that’s been something I’ve personally found very useful on my Nest Hub Max in the kitchen.

With this promotion, Google offers $30 off the Nest Hub, taking the product down to $49 from its retail cost of $89. This isn’t exactly a ground-shattering offer, as Nest Hub discounts regularly take the price down to that level, but it’s a nice perk for YouTube TV subscribers nonetheless.

There don’t seem to be a considerable number of conditions with this offer, either. The color choice is limited just to the darker, “Charcoal,” and it’s also limited to the US as well. It doesn’t seem like all YouTube TV subscribers are getting the promo, either.

