Google permanently discounts Nest Hub to $89.99 and Nest Cam Indoor to $129.99

- May. 12th 2020 2:41 pm PT

0

With today’s launch of the new Nest Aware subscription, Google is permanently discounting the Nest Hub to $89.99 and the Nest Cam Indoor to $129.99 as a way to “bring more help into your home.”

At launch in October 2018, Google priced its first Assistant Smart Display at $149. A little under a year later at I/O 2019, the company rebranded the Home Hub to the Nest Hub and brought it down to $129.

Today, it’s getting another permeant reduction to $89.99, with the device still available in four colors: Chalk (gray), Charcoal (black), Aqua (green), and Sand (pink). Google’s 7-inch Smart Display is now the same price as the Amazon Echo Show 8, which has a slight larger screen.

The new Nest Aware subscription lets the device listen for smoke/carbon monoxide alarms and breaking glass. This delivers alerts to your phone, which in turn lets you listen to a live audio feed or clip from the Nest Hub, and call emergency services in the US.

Meanwhile, the Nest Cam Indoor is now $129 from $199. Based on the original Dropcam design, it records up to 1080p at 30FPS video with a 130-degree field-of-view. “Night Vision” makes use of a high-power infrared LEDs.

Nest Aware enables event-based video recording that starts capturing when activity is detected. The $6/month tier saves footage for 30 days, while Aware Pro (at $12/month) extends that to 60 days and supports 10 days of 24/7 video history.

The Nest Hub and Cam Indoor discounts are now live on the Google Store and at third-party retailers.

More about Google Nest:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Made by Google

Made by Google
Google Nest

Google Nest
Google Nest Hub Nest Cam Indoor

About the Author