With today’s launch of the new Nest Aware subscription, Google is permanently discounting the Nest Hub to $89.99 and the Nest Cam Indoor to $129.99 as a way to “bring more help into your home.”

At launch in October 2018, Google priced its first Assistant Smart Display at $149. A little under a year later at I/O 2019, the company rebranded the Home Hub to the Nest Hub and brought it down to $129.

Today, it’s getting another permeant reduction to $89.99, with the device still available in four colors: Chalk (gray), Charcoal (black), Aqua (green), and Sand (pink). Google’s 7-inch Smart Display is now the same price as the Amazon Echo Show 8, which has a slight larger screen.

The new Nest Aware subscription lets the device listen for smoke/carbon monoxide alarms and breaking glass. This delivers alerts to your phone, which in turn lets you listen to a live audio feed or clip from the Nest Hub, and call emergency services in the US.

Meanwhile, the Nest Cam Indoor is now $129 from $199. Based on the original Dropcam design, it records up to 1080p at 30FPS video with a 130-degree field-of-view. “Night Vision” makes use of a high-power infrared LEDs.

Nest Aware enables event-based video recording that starts capturing when activity is detected. The $6/month tier saves footage for 30 days, while Aware Pro (at $12/month) extends that to 60 days and supports 10 days of 24/7 video history.

The Nest Hub and Cam Indoor discounts are now live on the Google Store and at third-party retailers.

