Over the years, YouTube has handed out free Made by Google speakers to paying customers. Some YouTube Premium subscribers today can claim a free Nest Mini from the Google Store.

Over the past 24 hours, some members have opened YouTube for Android or iOS to a prompt announcing the free Nest Mini. Alternatively, clicking this link will take you to a page announcing how “You’re eligible for an offer from the Google Store.” Your mileage with that URL might vary, but it’s worked for some Reddit users that did not officially get the notification from the mobile app.

The promotional code is listed below, while clicking the sole button on the page emails details of the freebie to your inbox. It also opens the Google Store with that coupon automatically applied to your account.

You then follow the standard process of selecting a color (Chalk, Charcoal, Sky, or Coral) and adding to cart. Once you proceed to the final stage, the discount is shown. Shipping is free on the “Saver” tier though you can pay to upgrade.

Available only to users who are active paid members of an individual plan, student plan, or family plan head-of-household of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music on May 19, 2020.

Once redeemed, you have until 11:59 p.m. PT on June 30, 2020 to place the Google Store order. The company warns that availability is on a “first come, first served basis.”

More about YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: