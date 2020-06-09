After tweaking the search bar, Google is rolling out a more substantial update to Docs, Sheets, and Slides for Android. The UI for commenting has been redesigned to be more mobile-friendly.

Google touts a “larger, clearer interface” for comments in Docs, Sheets, and Slides that’s more in line with the Material Theme by doing away with putting each item in its own card. This allows replies to span the full width of your phone’s screen, while there’s better spacing so that buttons are not squished together. The company says it’s now “easier to see comments and their context in a document.”

There’s a bigger “Add a reply”” button at the bottom of the panel that opens a fullscreen “Discussion” interface. The comment thread no longer has to share space with the minimal document preview.

Meanwhile, the “Add a new comment” field adopts a pill-shaped text box with built-in @ button for mentioning collaborators and assigning action items. This is part of shortcuts and other gestures to “quickly scroll through and respond to multiple comments.”

These changes to comments in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are rolling out now and will be fully available over the next two weeks. It’s coming to all G Suite customers and personal Google Accounts.

The three editing apps often see small upgrades and are modernized incrementally. Be sure to update to the latest versions of the three apps via the Play Store.

