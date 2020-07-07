Since the worldwide pandemic fully hit earlier this year, major companies have been racing to improve their video conferencing and calling tools. Google Duo has seen several upgrades over the past couple of months and, now, the app’s Android version is adding support for 32-person group calls.

Rolling out alongside support for the larger group calls on Nest Hub Max, Google Duo for Android now allows users to participate in and create group calls of up to 32-people. This comes months after an expansion to 12-person group calls on the app, and follows the availability for bigger group calls on the web last month.

This is a server-side change, so not every user will have it right away. My own Pixel 4 XL, for example, doesn’t have the change and is still limited to inviting 11 other people to a call. Our own Abner Li, on the other hand, has had 32-person calls available for a few days now. The folks over at Android Police also had a reader reach out with screenshots of the “what’s new” pop-up which informs users of the bigger group calling limit.

If the change has yet to hit your own device, just be patient, it should be available in the next few days. Let us know in the comments if you’ve already got the updated limit.

