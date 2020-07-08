As part of the Google Play Store “Deal Week” in the UK, you can now get £4 free credit toward an app, game, or in-game item when you next choose to spend on the digital store.

However, the deal does have a substantial caveat. You will need to spend at least £20 on games, apps, or in-app purchases to receive £4 toward your purchase. That might seem like a huge outlay for many of you out there reading, but for others, it’s a nice little bonus. Unfortunately, while in-app purchases are accounted for with this offer, you can’t put the credit toward in-app subscriptions for services like Spotify or YouTube Music.

This is by no means the first time that Google has given UK users Play Store credit. It’s quite common alongside the regular end-of-year deals and other Play Store promotions. The last promotion that springs to mind is the 2019 End of Year Deals, that effectively followed the same process. You can check out the full deal conditions down below:

Valid for a £4 credit against an app, game, or in-game item with an on-store price greater than or equal to £20 at the time the purchase is made from any app or game on Google Play (in-app subscriptions are excluded). Open to select participants based on purchase history. Offer ends 7 July 2020. Credit applied at checkout. Credit expires 15 days after redemption. Limit 1 per Google account. Valid in United Kingdom only, and for purchases made in Pound Sterling.

It’s worth noting that some (like ourselves) are seeing July 7 as the end of this promotion. However, we have seen the code expiring on July 20. That means you may be able to grab the credit from the “Rewards” section of the Play Store — as long as you’re in the UK.

To check if you have the reward available on your account, click this link to head to the dedicated “Deals Week” page.

More on the Google Play Store:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: