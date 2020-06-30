The Google Play Credit caching Opinion Rewards has now finally acquired the 50 million downloads on the Play Store.

When you consider that you literally get free Play Store credit for answering simple surveys and questionnaires, it’s almost a no-brainer for Android owners. The app does use your location history to ask questions about stores, maps data, and general interest information. If you are worried about your privacy, we can understand why you might avoid the app altogether.

However, Google Opinion Rewards is a popular way for people to get some extra Play Store credit for very little input, but it’s surprising that the download figure is so low. That said, 50 million downloads is not exactly a figure most would snort at (via Android Police).

You might remember the policy changes that caused many to lose out on long-saved credits. This led to some changes in the app, as it now tells you when your credits are set to expire upon login. It really helps you manage your credit spend that bit easier when you have amassed a decent wedge. That download figure was probably boosted somewhat by the prompts to install the Google Opinion Rewards app that some users saw earlier in the year.

One notable bonus is that you’re not technically limited to just buying apps or using credit for in-app purchases. You can actually trade your credits for things like YouTube Music subscriptions, and even movies, books, and music on the Play Store. While we can’t answer for everyone, giving up a tiny bit of location information and survey data might be enough to entice people to get free digital downloads.

Considering that lockdown restrictions are now steadily being removed across the globe, now might be the time to download Google Opinion Rewards from the Google Play Store, if you haven’t already.

