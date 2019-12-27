Google is gifting free Play Store credit for those in the UK to celebrate a wave of end of year deals on the online store.

If you live in the UK, you’ll be eligible to get £4 of free Play Store credit right now simply by opening the app and tapping one of the ‘Biggest deals of year’ banners at the top of the main landing page. While it’s great that you’re able to get some money towards a purchase, the terms make it clear that you need to spend £20 to claim the £4 discount — which stings a little.

You can also use the free credit on in-app purchases as well as standalone app purchases. However, you might not be too happy to pay over £20 for a game, app, or things like in-game currency or extras. You can check out the terms and conditions below:

Valid for a £4 credit against an app, game, or in-game item with an on-store price greater than or equal to £20 at the time the purchase is made from any app or game on Google Play (in-app subscriptions are excluded). Open to select participants based on purchase history. Offer ends 1 January 2020. Credit applied at checkout. Credit expires 15 days after redemption. Limit 1 per Google account. Valid in United Kingdom only, and for purchases made in Pound Sterling.

While it’s disappointing that you can’t use the £4 credit outright on a single purchase or in-app subscription, it’s still a sizable discount on certain in-game or in-app purchases. Given that we don’t see many discounts at all this side of the pond, it’s nice that Google has thought to hand out Play Store credit as a gift.

If you are based in the UK, head to the Google Play Store now and check if you have the free credit gift waiting for you. Hopefully, we’ll also see this offer roll out more widely soon too.

