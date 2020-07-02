Pandora for Android gains dark mode support in Android 10

While not really being available outside of North America, the popular music-streaming service Pandora is now adding a dark mode that is fully supported by Android 10.

The latest update for Pandora is supposedly rolling out now with a new dark mode that will work with the system-wide theme on your device as long as it’s running Android 10. It also will work with the Samsung Night Mode, although it’s not clear if this means those running One UI 1.0, and essentially Android Pie will be able to take advantage of the darkened UI (via Android Police).

We say “supposedly” rolling out, as I’m not able to check with Pandora not officially available in the UK, on top of reports suggesting that it isn’t yet available. That said, we’re sure the dark mode for Pandora will be available in the coming days. You can check out the full changelog below:

WHAT’S NEW • Dark Mode is now available to users with Android 10 or greater and Samsung users with devices supporting Night Mode! Switch to Dark Mode to lower the brightness of your interface so you can focus on your music, not the screen. • Offline Podcasts are now available to Plus and Premium subscribers! Take your favorite episodes and series with you wherever you go, even without internet.

The only other addition is the ability to download podcasts for offline listening for Plus and Premium subscribers. That’s a long-overdue option for those that want to access all of their radio, playlists, and podcasts in the one mobile application. Either way, if you are an avid Pandora listener and have seen the dark mode on your device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

