Latest Xiaomi Mi TV Stick leak unboxes the Android TV dongle, shows a hidden ad row

- Jul. 9th 2020 8:22 am PT

0

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick has been leaking continually since it first popped up online, and today, yet another leak delivers a pretty extensive look at the product. That includes a full unboxing of the base model Mi TV Stick, a software tour, and more.

A post from @Muritzy (via @AndroidTV_Rumor) today unboxes the FHD model of the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. The packaging, unsurprisingly, matches up directly with previous leaks that showed off the box in retail listings. There aren’t any surprises within the box, either, as users are given the Mi TV Stick, its charging cable, and a remote. That remote is slightly updated from the Mi Box S, this time with a Prime Video button and a Google Assistant logo.

In terms of the hardware, the Mi TV Stick is pretty simple. It’s a bit shorter than the Amazon Fire Stick and obviously much smaller than the Xiaomi Mi Box S. The charging cable, too, plugs in on the side of the dongle which, depending on your TV, will face up or down.

Beyond the hardware, this latest leak also confirms details regarding the software. Of course, Android TV is on board and it’s based on Android 9 Pie, not the newer 10 that hasn’t been adopted widely. After setup, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are both pre-installed. Diving into the Settings menu, we can see the model number, HDMI CEC support, and also display details. 5.1GB of the 8GB of storage is also confirmed here.

Here, we can specifically see that the base model of the Mi TV Stick is limited to 1080p60, with options for 1080p24, 720p60, 1080i60, and 480p60. Of course, we know there’s a 4K model around the corner, too, but this leak confirms that this is a 1080p-only device.

Interesting here, too, is a “Mi TV Stick Recommends” row in the app drawer. This is… well, it’s essentially an ad row. Showing a row like this in this section is a first in my experience for Android TV, although Xiaomi has used a “recommends” row on its Android TV devices since the original. Hopefully, this doesn’t become a trend.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Xiaomi

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches