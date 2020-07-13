9to5Google Daily 480: Google Store leaks official Pixel 4a render, Far Cry 6 coming to Stadia, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
- Official Google Pixel 4a render appears on the Google Store ahead of launch
- Google Store kicking off month-long ‘Daily Special’ deals series tomorrow
- Google Discover tests showing a lot more AMP Stories with dedicated carousel
- Far Cry 6 is coming to Google Stadia in February
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to Google Stadia in November, here’s 30minutes of gameplay [U]
