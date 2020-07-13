Official Google Pixel 4a render appears on the Google Store ahead of launch

An official render of the Google Pixel 4a has appeared on the Google Store ahead of launch. See above… and below for more details.

The image shows one Google Pixel 4a model in black with a green power button. It shows in detail the phone’s front-facing camera (in the form of a hole punch) and a single-camera design on the back that resembles its older sibling, the Pixel 4. There’s a nice speaker grill on top and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

For those who haven’t been following, the Pixel 4a has extensively leaked, and we know just about everything there is to know about it.

It’s a true successor to the 3a in that it’s going to launch at an affordable price (somewhere in the $300 to $400 range, we’ve heard), it has a lower-end Snapdragon 730 system-on-a-chip, and it has lesser specs in general than the other phones Google is supposedly launching this year — a plastic body, a single camera, a smallish battery, and a smallish screen.

We’ve heard all Pixel 4a models will have a 3080 mAh battery and 6GB of RAM, and all the latest evidence suggests that there will only be one storage size: 128GB. We’re told the phone will have the usual 18w fast charging via USB-C, but once again, Google is skipping out on Qi wireless charging for their lower-end entry.

Last week, Google accidentally revealed the three names of its forthcoming smartphones: Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5. We have a running theory as to how the latter two fit with the leaks we’ve seen so far, but the Pixel 4a is definitely the least mysterious of the few.

