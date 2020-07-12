Yesterday morning, Google Nest stirred everyone into a frenzy over a sudden and unexpected Monday announcement. That “something special” turns out to be a series of Google Store “Daily Special” deals over the next month.

Fred Armisen returned on Sunday with a new video and tweet: “Help has many faces, and they’ll make a special appearance this Monday.”

The 15-second clip starts by revealing “The Daily Special” series that the Google Store will be running for “a whole month.” We see the comedian using products like the Nest Hub Max to make group video calls, getting Spanish translations using Assistant, trying to get in with a Nest x Yale Lock, and using the Pixel 4.

The Google Assistant is the unifying thread across these Made by Google products as the logo at the end turns into the ‘G’ and GoogleStore.com link appears underneath.

Armisen looks to have recorded a number of skits — in different characters — and will be the face of this month-long Google Store deals series. However, the fine print states that these promo codes will be active from Monday, July 13 to Thursday, September 6, so buyers might have more time to purchase.

Promotional code offer is provided by Google LLC or its affiliates for use on Google Store only, and subject to the following terms. Promotional code can be applied to any item starting July 13, 2020 at 12am PT and ends September 6, 2020 at 11:59pm. Restrictions apply. See store.google.com/collections/offers for terms and conditions.

The Google Store usually has a week of sales just before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This is its longest event, and could come in response to slowing consumer demand in recent months.

Help has many faces, and they'll make a special appearance this Monday.👏 pic.twitter.com/S2sdx6ukJO — Google Nest (@googlenest) July 12, 2020

