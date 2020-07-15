Amazon’s SanDisk storage sale leads today’s best deals, plus the LG G7 Fit is $145, more

Amazon’s one-day SanDisk storage sale headlines today’s best deals, plus you can save on the LG G7 Fit, and the DJI Osmo Pocket hits a new all-time low. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon offers up to 25% off SanDisk and WD storage

Amazon is offering up to 25% off Western Digital and SanDisk storage products. One standout here is the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External Solid-State Drive for $240. Regularly closer to $300 at Amazon over the last several months, today’s offer is a new 2020 low and the best price we have tracked since Black Friday 2019.

With up to 550MB/s read/write speeds, this is an ideal option for storing loads of videos, photos, and well, just about anything else you’ll need to have ready to go at a moment’s notice. This is a water- and dust-resistant (IP55-rated) SSD with an included USB-C cable and USB-A adapter as well as a three-year warranty.

LG’s budget-friendly G7 Fit

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked LG G7 Fit Android Smartphone bundled with a $30 Ting credit for $145. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching up to $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. The added Ting credit lets you get started on a prepaid carrier if you don’t already have a plan. LG’s G7 Fit packs a 6.1-inch QHD+ FullVision Display which is supplemented by IP67 water-resistance, a rear 16MP camera, and built-in fingerprint sensor. A microSD card slot complements the built-in 32GB of storage, and support for Android Pie brings enhanced gesture navigation, digital wellbeing functionality, and more.

DJI Osmo Pocket hits new Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $250. Regularly up to $399, today’s deal is $50 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery smooth image stabilization thanks to its three-axis system. Inside, you’ll find a 1/2.3-inch sensor that enables an 80-degree field of view and support for 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps. Still images are captured at 12MP.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Deathadder V2 Mini Review: Classic design in a smaller shell [Video]

The Sero Hands-on: Samsung’s rotating AirPlay-enabled 4K QLED display [Video]

Zhiyun Smooth-X Review: This $60 two-axis gimbal is a great deal [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: