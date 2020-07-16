Deals: Chromebook and headphone bundles, Sony earbuds $98, smart home gear, more

Today’s best deals include Chromebook discounts, truly wireless earbuds, and smart light switch dimmers. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Chromebook and Sony ANC Headphone bundles

Best Buy is currently bundling a selection of Chromebooks with a FREE pair of Sony WH-CH700N ANC Headphones. Our top pick is the 15-inch Samsung Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/128GB for $329. Down from $379, today’s offer amounts to $250 in total savings with the headphones thrown in and marks the best discount we’ve seen to date. Samsung packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage into its Chromebook 4+ alongside a metal housing. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5 hours of battery life per charge, as well as Google Assistant features and more. Then in terms of ports, there are two USB-C as well as a USB 3.0 slot. Learn more in our launch coverage. Shop all the deals right here.

Sony true wireless earbuds from $98

Amazon is currently offering Sony’s new WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $148 in multiple color options. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Having just been released back in May, Sony’s latest pair of earbuds come equipped with nine hours of playback, which is supplemented to 18 with the companion charging case. An IP55 rating ensures these are suited to accompany you on runs, fending off splashes, sweat, and dust during workouts. There’s also built-in passive noise cancellation alongside one-button access to Alexa and Assistant. Find more deals from $98 right here.

Get three Kasa Smart Light Switch Dimmers

Amazon offers a 3-pack of Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $50. That’s down from the usual up to $70 price tag and $5 less than our previous mention. It’s also the best we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. These smart switches offer an upgraded experience with full dimming capabilities, along with Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities. Full scheduling plus 0-100% dimming options make these smart switches arguably some of the most customizable on the market today. If you don’t have a voice assistant setup, just use the smartphone app to control your lights instead.

