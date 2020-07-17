Chrome for Android streamlines web logins w/ ‘Touch to Fill’

Google Chrome, like most browsers, already goes a long way toward making browsing the web easy and secure by saving your passwords and periodically checking if any of them have been compromised. Now Chrome for Android is streamlining the process of logging into websites using saved passwords with a new “Touch to Fill” experience.

Last month, Chrome for Android began revamping its autofill system for things like addresses and payment methods with a new autofill bar that also lets you individually tap to fill portions of your saved addresses. Now it seems Chrome is also working on upgrading its password autofill experience.

Spotted by Techdows, a new feature called “Touch to Fill” has begun rolling out to folks on Chrome Beta for Android. If you’re not on the Beta version or just don’t feel like waiting for it to appear naturally, you can also enable Touch to Fill with a flag in chrome://flags.

Touch To Fill UI for Passwords Adds a Touch To Fill sheet to the keyboard accessory which will be shown instead of the keyboard when a password can be filled. #touch-to-fill

Once enabled, the next time you log into a website that you’ve saved a password for, you’ll be offered the Touch to Fill prompt when you tap on the box to enter your username or email. Instead of your keyboard, a sheet will pop up with your saved logins, which you can swipe up to expand. In the expanded sheet, you’ll also find a shortcut to managing your saved passwords.

If you weren’t planning to use one of your saved logins, you can swipe down to close the sheet and tap the username/email box again to get your keyboard as normal.

As this new Touch to Fill experience is already appearing with Chrome Beta for Android for some and is fully functional via a flag on the Stable version of Chrome, we could honestly see this new UI begin rolling out widely at any time.

