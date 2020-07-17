For the past several weeks, OnePlus has been teasing its upcoming affordable smartphone, Nord. While lesser specs would be acceptable on a budget phone, OnePlus Nord isn’t taking that route, and today, has confirmed some of the premium offerings.

In two separate posts this week, OnePlus confirmed a host of specs for the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. That starts with the company’s continued devotion to the pursuit of “smoothness.” First and foremost, that’s accomplished by the 90Hz display. Like the OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 8, Nord will offer the faster refresh rate. Beyond that, too, it will have a higher touch sampling rate at 180Hz versus the 135Hz on previous models.

We introduced our first 90Hz display on the OnePlus 7 Pro last year. Since then, we’ve been working relentlessly to optimize our 90Hz technology for the best user experience. One of the biggest improvements we’ve made has come from the touch response rate we’re able to achieve from our 90Hz display technology. Touch sampling rate basically measures how fast a screen responds to your every touch, swipe, and scrolling gesture per second. With Nord, we’ve upped its peak touch sampling rate from 135Hz on the OnePlus 7T to 180Hz for specific tasks like gaming, where the timing of every input can decide whether you finally take down a fearsome boss or succumb to its wrath once more.

Under the hood, we’ve known for a while that the Snapdragon 765G will be used. Alongside that, the device will come with up to 12GB of RAM. The base model’s RAM allotment isn’t know just yet, but I’d wager it won’t be a small amount.

In its second post, OnePlus also detailed the camera specs of the OnePlus Nord. On the back, there will be a 48MP primary camera using the Sony IMX586 sensor. That’s the same one found in the OnePlus 8 (not the Pro), which we found was a respectable offering in our review.

Backing up that primary sensor, there’s an 8MP ultrawide and a 5MP depth sensor. OnePlus also say there’s a macro shooter, but doesn’t specify the megapixel count. On the front, there’s also a 32MP selfie camera that is backed up by a wide-angle sensor, something we already knew. Thanks to a previous report, too, we know that the secondary shooter is 8MP.

OnePlus Nord is set to be fully revealed on July 21. Though, given the current pace, there’s literally nothing we won’t know by then.

More on OnePlus Nord:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: