OnePlus Nord has a wide-angle, front-facing camera so you don’t die by selfie stick [Video]

- Jul. 13th 2020 6:03 am PT

The OnePlus Nord may be an affordable smartphone, but it’s not skimping much on features. Today, OnePlus Nord was confirmed to have a wide-angle selfie camera. You know, to avoid death by selfie stick.

In a brief video on Instagram, OnePlus highlights that nearly 3,000 people are killed each year as a result of selfie sticks — even though that’s grossly exaggerated. Still, OnePlus saw that as something to solve with Nord.

The company says that OnePlus Nord offers up a 105-degree ultra wide-angle lens on its secondary front-facing camera, enabling more to fit in the frame just at arm’s length. OnePlus isn’t the first to adopt this, as Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL both offered the same functionality, though notably with a larger 107-degree field of view.

Thanks to a previous leak, we know that the dual-selfie camera array on the OnePlus Nord consists of a 32MP sensor and an 8MP sensor. Presumably, those are the standard and ultra-wide sensors, respectively.

OnePlus Nord is set to debut next week on July 21. The company will also be launching its first pair of truly wireless earbuds alongside the phone.

