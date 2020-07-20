It looks as though Google Chrome for Android is testing a “download later” feature that will let you schedule downloads from the mobile browser.

In basic terms, this would allow you to set a time and date for when a download within the mobile browser would start. The download schedule feature within Chrome for Android wouldn’t just stop there, either. it looks as though it would also allow you to specify when a download starts based upon your Wi-Fi connection (via TechDows).

The scheduling feature can be enabled using a Chrome flag in the latest Chrome Canary 86, although it doesn’t appear to be working fully as yet. The interface appears to be live, but it will often fail or work sporadically rather than consistently — a clear sign that work is still ongoing.

Enable download later Enables download later feature — Android #download-later

At this early stage, there aren’t a wealth of options for managing or scheduling downloads within Chrome for Android. You’ll be able to choose where the file is downloaded to, plus the time and date. When you don’t need a file right away, this might be useful for saving data and battery life. After you’ve set a download time and date, Chrome will also gain a “Scheduled for later” tab that will allow to to manage, pause, start, and cancel any scheduled file downloads for ease.

We have no idea when the download scheduling feature might come to a stable Chrome for Android build. However, we’re sure that we’ll see more tweaks and enhancements until it does potentially hit stable builds in future.

