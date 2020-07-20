How to watch the OnePlus Nord AR livestream

The OnePlus Nord launch will be the very first to occur as an AR livestream event across devices.

Clearly the firm is insistent on breaking the mold with their mid-range smartphone, which might mean an entirely different launch event than we’ve become accustomed to. There has probably never been another mid-range smartphone to come to market with as much fanfare or interest, even without a wide US launch.

Even before the launch livestream starts, we already know a fair bit about the OnePlus Nord. We’re expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G-enabled chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 90Hz AMOLED display. Plus we’ve had a good look at the design and upcoming OnePlus Buds, thanks to leaks and teasers from the firm themselves.

What time does the OnePlus Nord livestream start?

The OnePlus Nord AR livestream will begin on Tuesday July 21 at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST.

What you’ll need

Download the OnePlus Nord AR app iOS Android

Headphones (although not necessary)

A Wi-Fi connection

An AR capable smartphone

When launching the dedicated OnePlus Nord AR launch application, you’ll have to ensure that your phone is fully charged, you have headphones on, and Wi-Fi is connected for the best overall experience. You will also need a flat surface to scan so that you can watch the phone get unveiled. Scanning one of the cardboard invite QR codes will also give you extra features such as the ability to take photos and record videos of the live event.

If you don’t have an invite, you can scan the QR code below:

While an AR livestream for the launch of the OnePlus Nord is really interesting, we’re hoping that OnePlus will also run a standard video livestream unveiling their latest device for those that prefer standard online video. However, there are no guarantees this will happen.

