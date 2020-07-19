OxygenOS 10.5.11 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, with the update having some notable additions plus the July 2020 security patch.

As with every update it was confirmed in a post over on the official OnePlus Fourms today. As has been the case since the 8 series launched, the update will arrive as a different version within specific regions. So while North America will get the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update, those of you in India will see the OTA files as OxygenOS 10.5.10. Europe will get OxygenOS version 10.5.9.

For those in India, a new Red Cable Club membership card will be included. Whereas the rest of the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update changelog remains the same for all regions.

IN: OxygenOS 10.5.10.IN21DA

EU: OxygenOS 10.5.9.IN21BA

NA: OxygenOS 10.5.11.IN21AA

So, you’ll get the July 2020 security patch, a wider range of lockscreen clock styles, and plenty of fixes for issues that some have encountered. Those fixes include ARCore load failures, wireless charging issues on the OnePlus 8 Pro, plus some game mode touch rejection tweaks. Wi-Fi and network stability has also been buffed. The only other major notable change is prep for the upcoming OnePlus Buds, which are set to be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord in the coming days. This is likely fast pairing tweaks like seen on the Bullets series.

You can check out the full, detailed OxygenOS 10.5.11 changelog below:

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Optimize the touch experience in game mode to enhance the user experience Fixed the issue that the wireless charger base re-started automatically Fixed the ARCore failure Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07 Updated GMS package to 2020.05 Improved system stability

Network Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve user experience



We’ve already seen the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update available for users of the popular Oxygen Updater app, which we still think is a “must download” for OnePlus owners. If you’re patient, you should see the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update head out incrementally over the coming days.

