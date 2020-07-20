Google Pixel 4a (5G) possibly listed by US MVNO carrier

Earlier this month, we were the first to discover the “Pixel 4a (5G)” and “Pixel 5” naming conventions, and thus provide context on recent renders. A device that matches the Pixel 4a (5G)’s capabilities has now surfaced on an MVNO website.

XDA this morning noticed that Boom Mobile’s “List of 5G Compatible Phones” includes two “Google G025E” devices. The MVNO leverages AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon’s network in various cities across 17 states, while other supported devices are from Samsung, LG, and Motorola. The page refers to 5G Evolution, 5G, and 5G+ coverage.

G025J, G025M, and G025N passed through the FCC last month, and is widely assumed to be the Pixel 4a. This new “E” phone in the G025 family revealed by the MVNO would line up with the Pixel 4a (5G) being largely similar to the entry, mid-range model. Renders suggest that it will look and be made of the same materials as the widely-leaked Pixel 4a.

The key differences are a larger body and screen, as well as the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G to support 5G networks. The mockup also suggests the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and a second camera.

While the exterior hardware is similar, it’s interesting for Google to use the same model/family number given how adding 5G radios to a phone often requires significant engineering effort. In the case of the 4a to 4a (5G), it’s much more work than just increasing the battery or even adding a second lens.

Besides a model number for the Pixel 4a (5G), we didn’t learn too much else from this MVNO leak. For more, be sure to check out our explainer making sense of Made by Google’s 2020 phone lineup.

